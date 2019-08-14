Football > European Super Cup

VIDEO - Frank Lampard: Eden Hazard exit has left a gap

Lampard: Hazard exit has left a gap
Eden Hazard’s goals and assists will be missed, says Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, but insists the club must carry on.
0Read and react
