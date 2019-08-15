Football > European Super Cup

VIDEO - 'I've missed penalties, anyone can' - Frank Lampard supports Tammy Abraham

'I've missed penalties, anyone can' - Lampard supports Abraham
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard offered his support to Tammy Abraham after the forward missed his penalty against Liverpool in the Super Cup.
