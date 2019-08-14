Football > European Super Cup

Pedro: Van Dijk and Ramos are 'the best defenders'
On the eve of their UEFA Super Cup match against Liverpool, Chelsea forward Pedro said he believes Virgil van Dijk and Sergio Ramos are the best defenders in the world.
