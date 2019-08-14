Football > European Super Cup

VIDEO - Sadio Mane plays down fears of fatigue

Sadio Mane: I haven’t had a proper holiday in seven years!
150 views | 00:23
SNTV

Just now

Sadio Mane insists fatigue will not be a problem for Liverpool in their Super Cup final against Chelsea.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos