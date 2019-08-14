Virgil van Dijk ‘honoured’ to be on Ballon d’Or shortlist

Football
Barcelona unleash special agents to sign Neymar - Euro Papers5,736 views • Just now
‘Football is the same’ – Female referee Stephanie Frappart on Super Cup role15 views • Just now
Sadio Mane: I haven’t had a proper holiday in seven years!150 views • Just now
Jurgen Klopp, Frank Lampard praise ‘historic’ decision for woman to referee Super Cup final42 views • Just now
Virgil van Dijk ‘honoured’ to be on Ballon d’Or shortlist77 views • Just now
Jurgen Klopp: Nobody will forget Istanbul 20058 views • Just now
Pedro: Van Dijk and Ramos are 'the best defenders'36 views • Just now
Lampard: Hazard exit has left a gap10 views • Just now
Euro Papers - Why Icardi's image rights and wife hold key to transfer frenzy6,003 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Sadio Mane: I haven’t had a proper holiday in seven years!