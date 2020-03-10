Football

VIDEO - Ezzeldin Bahadur: 75-year-old scores on debut

The Egyptian Messi? 75-year-old scores on debut
Ezzeldin Bahadur, 75, needs to play one more game to be officially recognised as the oldest player ever. He made his professional debut for Egyptian third-tier club 6th October and scored from the penalty spot.
