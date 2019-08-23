Football

VIDEO - Football news - Andres Andres Iniesta hits sublime volleyed pass in build-up to Vissel Kobe goal

Andres Iniesta hits sublime volleyed pass in build-up to Vissel Kobe goal
view | 00:15
SNTV

Just now

Watch Andres Iniesta set up a goal for Vissel Kobe in breathtaking fashion, in what was Fernando Torres' last game as a player.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos