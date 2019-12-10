Football

VIDEO - Football news: Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde justifies decision to rest Lionel Messi

Valverde justifies decision to rest Messi
21 views | 00:44
Eurosport

36 minutes agoUpdated 24 minutes ago

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde provides an injury update and explains his reasoning for leaving Lionel Messi out of his Champions League squad.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos