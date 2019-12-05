Football

VIDEO - Football news – Frank Lampard: ‘Chelsea bounced back well but must be more clinical’

Lampard: ‘Chelsea bounced back well but must be more clinical’
3 views | 00:50
Eurosport

4 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Frank Lampard discusses Chelsea’s Premier League form and the performance of Tammy Abraham.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos