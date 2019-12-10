Football

VIDEO - Football news: Freddie Ljungberg praises Nicolas Pepe as he continues to adapt to Premier League

Ljungberg praises Pepe as he continues to adapt to Premier League
Eurosport

33 minutes agoUpdated 22 minutes ago

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg says that Nicolas Pepe is working hard to adapt to the Premier League style and praises the winger for a strong performance against West Ham United.
