Goulon scores incredible free-kick from his own half in cup semi-final

Harold Goulon's amazing stoppage time free kick goal from midfield capped a 3-1 victory for Pahang over visiting Perak in their opening leg Malaysian FA Cup semifinal in Kuantan on Saturday.
