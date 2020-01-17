Football

VIDEO - Football news - It's a 'catastrophe' moving AFCON to winter - Jurgen Klopp

It's a 'catastrophe' moving AFCON to winter - Klopp


1 hour agoUpdated 19 minutes ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes it is a catastrophe for the club moving the Africa Cup of Nations back to the winter.
Football


