Klopp – ‘Messi is the best player I’ve ever seen, but Van Dijk should have won the Ballon d’Or’

VIDEO - Football news: Jurgen Klopp – ‘Lionel Messi is the best I’ve seen, but Van Dijk should have won'
See moreSee less
Football
'United fears as Real Madrid eye Serie A target' - Euro Papers5,284 views • 8 hours ago
Messi: ‘I am the only one with six Ballon d’Ors… that makes me proud’1,041 views • 11 hours ago
Guardiola claims ‘extraordinary’ Man City players don’t miss Vincent Kompany800 views • 11 hours ago
Van Dijk: 'Liverpool could have had more players on the Ballon d’Or shortlist'413 views • 11 hours ago
Alisson: ‘It’s great for a goalkeeper to make the Ballon d’Or top ten’210 views • 11 hours ago
Mourinho quotes Mandela on his United experience – ‘You never lose, you win or you learn’24 views • 37 minutes ago
Klopp – ‘The derby fixture suits Everton more than Liverpool’28 views • 33 minutes ago
Ljungberg – ‘The way to change the atmosphere at Arsenal is to play better football’4 views • 31 minutes ago
Lampard – ‘Terry’s return to Chelsea will be emotional for him’39 views • 31 minutes ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Ronnie O'Sullivan doubts that rival Mark Selby can get back to the top - The Re:Cue
Hobbling O'Sullivan in fine form after win over 'King of the flukes' Noppon Saengkham
Selby on his infamous six-minute shot - 'I completely lost the plot'
'Only Ronnie would take that plant on!' Watch O'Sullivan sink audacious shot
'United fears as Real Madrid eye Serie A target' - Euro Papers
'The minute I look at snooker as a job is the minute I leave' - O'Sullivan