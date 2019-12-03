Klopp – ‘Messi is the best player I’ve ever seen, but Van Dijk should have won the Ballon d’Or’

Football VIDEO - Football news: Jurgen Klopp – ‘Lionel Messi is the best I’ve seen, but Van Dijk should have won'

Jurgen Klopp discusses the 2019 Ballon d’Or award and reiterates his belief that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk should have won it over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.