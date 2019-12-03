Football

VIDEO - Football news: Jurgen Klopp – ‘Lionel Messi is the best I’ve seen, but Van Dijk should have won'

Klopp – ‘Messi is the best player I’ve ever seen, but Van Dijk should have won the Ballon d’Or’
31 views | 01:11
Eurosport

53 minutes agoUpdated 33 minutes ago

Jurgen Klopp discusses the 2019 Ballon d’Or award and reiterates his belief that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk should have won it over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos