Klopp – Liverpool are more motivated than typical Champions League winners

35 minutes agoUpdated 23 minutes ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes his cue from the club’s “it means more” mantra to suggest that Liverpool will be more committed to this year’s Champions League campaign than the usual calibre of winners. His comments come ahead of Liverpool’s crunch European tie with Red Bull Salzburg.
