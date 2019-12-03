Football

VIDEO - Football news: Jurgen Klopp – ‘The derby fixture suits Everton more than Liverpool’

Klopp – ‘The derby fixture suits Everton more than Liverpool’
27 views | 00:36
Eurosport

47 minutes agoUpdated 28 minutes ago

Jurgen Klopp is expecting a very strong performance from Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos