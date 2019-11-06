Football

VIDEO - Football news - Jurgen Klopp: We asked Aston Villa to come to Qatar to play the game there

Klopp - We asked Aston Villa to come to Qatar and play the game there
191 views | 00:30
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 1 minute ago

Jurgen Klopp jokes about the Carabao Cup fixture between Liverpool and Aston Villa that means his team will play two matches in two days in two different continents.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos