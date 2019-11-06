Klopp - We asked Aston Villa to come to Qatar and play the game there

Football VIDEO - Football news - Jurgen Klopp: We asked Aston Villa to come to Qatar to play the game there

191 views | 00:30

Eurosport 1 hour agoUpdated 1 minute ago 0

0

Jurgen Klopp jokes about the Carabao Cup fixture between Liverpool and Aston Villa that means his team will play two matches in two days in two different continents.