De Bruyne open to being City captain

VIDEO - Football news: Kevin De Bruyne open to being Manchester City captain
See moreSee less
Football
Euro Papers: Real Madrid launch "Operation €200m" to sign Paul Pogba12,781 views • 21 hours ago
De Bruyne open to being City captain53 views • 12 minutes ago
Guardiola wants Sane to stay, shuts down Maguire question235 views • 15 hours ago
Euro Papers: Bale handed surprise escape route from Real8,741 views • 16/07/2019 at 15:39
Emery aiming to sign ‘three or four players’ for Arsenal265 views • 19 hours ago
Emery: Koscielny situation needs resolving165 views • 18 hours ago
Mesut Ozil rocks bold hairstyle on preseason tour1,883 views • 23 hours ago
Antoine Griezmann nutmegged TWICE in first Barcelona training session5,086 views • 16/07/2019 at 15:39
Matthijs de Ligt arrives at Juventus ahead of medical756 views • 23 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
#TheBreakaway - Ewan vs Cav, trouble at Team Sunweb, and a look ahead to the Pyrenees
Brailsford: Froome is back on a bike, pedalling with one leg
Caleb Ewan wins by a whisker to complete Grand Tour grand slam
Sprinter hit by fan's smartphone in Stage 11 climax
Tour de France Stage 12 profile - Toulouse - Bagneres-de-Bigorre
Highlights: Ewan's photo-finish delight, Quintana and Porte fight back after crash