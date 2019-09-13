Football

VIDEO - Football news - Luka Modric injured, likely to miss PSG-Madrid clash

Luka Modric injured, likely to miss PSG-Madrid clash
Eurosport

31 minutes ago

Real Madrid have been dealt a blow by the news that Luka Modric could miss their Champions League opener against PSG after suffering an ankle injury.
