VIDEO - Football news - Luka Modric injured, likely to miss PSG-Madrid clash
See moreSee less
Football
Luka Modric injured, likely to miss PSG-Madrid clash5 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Messi gives Barca ultimatum after Neymar debacle10,041 views • 21 hours ago
Van Dijk the best PL centre-back ever, says Kompany1,016 views • 11/09/2019 at 22:40
City honour Kompany with sculpture and named road957 views • 11/09/2019 at 22:41
Southgate - Sterling 'almost unstoppable'299 views • 11/09/2019 at 09:47
Sterling reveals Sancho was begging for him to set him up749 views • 11/09/2019 at 09:45
Chelsea to launch £35m move for Algerian right-back in January? - Euro Papers7,391 views • 11/09/2019 at 15:04
Mkhitaryan: 'The last month at Arsenal I wasn't getting pleasure'1,285 views • 11/09/2019 at 11:12
Ramos 'happy' Van Dijk in Ballon d'Or contention vs Messi and Ronaldo1,763 views • 10/09/2019 at 19:45
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'A young man with a big future!' - Higuita takes glory on Stage 18
Highlights - More drama at La Vuelta as Roglic tightens grip on red
O'Sullivan clinches dramatic comeback win over Wilson in Shanghai
It's emotional for everyone! - The Breakaway on how big that win is for EF Education First
Higuita - I had to go get the victory for the team!
'I'm really, really happy' - O'Sullivan reacts to comeback win