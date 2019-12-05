Football

VIDEO - Football news – Marco Silva ‘cannot answer’ about his future as Everton manager

Silva ‘cannot answer’ about his future as Everton manager
10 views | 00:51
Eurosport

Just now

Everton manager Marco Silva avoids answering questions about his future in the role after defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos