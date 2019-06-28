Football

Marcos Llorente ready to 'learn everything' from Simeone after Atletico move

Llorente ready to 'learn everything' from Simeone
1 hour agoUpdated 18 minutes ago

Marcos Llorente reveals that Diego Simeone was a major reason in him signing for Atletico Madrid.
