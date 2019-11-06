Football

VIDEO - Football news - Mauricio Pochettino: Son devastated about Gomes injury but available to play

Pochettino: Son devastated about Gomes injury but available to play
52 views | 01:07
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino discusses Heung-Min Son after the Andre Gomes incident against Everton in the Premier League.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos