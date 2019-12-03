Football

VIDEO - Football news: Nuno Espirito Santo avoids Arsenal coach rumours – ‘I am focussed on Wolves against W

Nuno avoids Arsenal rumours – ‘I am focussed on Wolves against West Ham’
view | 00:21
Eurosport

Just now

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo says he is focussed on his current club amid rumours that he is a target for the vacant Arsenal manager’s position.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos