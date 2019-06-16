Football

Paul Pogba: We should clean the changing room like the Japanese

Pogba: We should clean the changing room like the Japanese
Paul Pogba - speaking at a sponsor event in Tokyo - believes European teams should tidy their changing rooms like they do in Japan.
