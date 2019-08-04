Football

VIDEO - Football news - Pep Guardiola fumes at Manchester City's FIFA award shortlist snub

Guardiola fumes at City's FIFA award shortlist snub
13 minutes agoUpdated

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola questions the shortlist for the 2019 Best FIFA Men's Player award after his player were snubbed despite winning four trophies last season.
