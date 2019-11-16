VIDEO - Football news - Real Madrid wonderkid Rodrygo celebrates Brazil debut
See moreSee less
Football
Real Madrid wonderkid Rodrygo celebrates Brazil debut4 views • Just now
Messi plays up Brazil rivalry after Argentina win351 views • 1 hour ago
Euro Papers: Top striker set for United move - if Haaland bid fails8,636 views • 19 hours ago
Southgate: The whole dressing room 'disappointed' with Gomez boos1,752 views • 19 hours ago
Abraham: 'Unacceptable' for England fans to boo Gomez1,212 views • 19 hours ago
Where's Willian going? - Euro Papers5,247 views • 19 hours ago
PSG eye Antoine Griezmann as shock Kylian Mbappe replacement - Euro Papers6,807 views • 19 hours ago
'Training should be more efficient' - Wenger starts as FIFA's new chief of football development709 views • 19 hours ago
Sterling not 'hugely enthusiastic' about Southgate's handling of Gomez incident1,330 views • 19 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Ronnie O’Sullivan: I’d rather get smashed 5-0 than risk a long match
Mark Selby takes six minutes and 13 seconds to take a shot
Messi plays up Brazil rivalry after Argentina win
‘Maybe his mind went to mush’ – Higgins on waiting for Selby
Ewan outsprints Trentin to win Shanghai Criterium
Euro Papers: Top striker set for United move - if Haaland bid fails