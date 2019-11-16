Football

Real Madrid wonderkid Rodrygo celebrates Brazil debut
Rodrygo has burst onto the scene at Real Madrid, scoring five goals in six appearances for the senior side since signing from Santos, and has now made his Brazil debut as well.
