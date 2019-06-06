Football

VIDEO - Football news - Santi Cazorla: I thought about quitting, but you have to follow your dream

Cazorla: I thought about quitting, but you have to follow your dream
44 views | 01:01
SNTV

18 minutes agoUpdated 7 minutes ago

Santi Cazorla said he was close to quitting football as a result of his serious injuries - but is now revelling in his return to the Spanish national side.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos