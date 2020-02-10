Football

Football news video - Zinedine Zidane pleased with Bale impact: 'He will give us a lot this season'

Zidane pleased with Bale impact: 'He will give us a lot this season'
39 views | 00:29
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane discusses the performance of Gareth Bale.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos