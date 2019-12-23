Football

VIDEO - Football news - Yaya Toure: A big, big statement if players left pitch due to racism

Toure: 'A big, big statement if players left pitch due to racism'
Eurosport

Yaya Toure says he previously considered walking off and believes it would be a massive statement if players did so in the face of racism.
