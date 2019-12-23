VIDEO - Football news - Yaya Toure: A big, big statement if players left pitch due to racism
See moreSee less
Football
Euro Papers: Arsenal line up cut-price Aubameyang replacement5,384 views • 3 hours ago
I fear more cases of racism - Jose Mourinho23 views • Just now
Mourinho: 'I hate racism'1,196 views • 21 hours ago
'Jose Mourinho has my respect forever' - Frank Lampard380 views • 7 hours ago
Toure: 'A big, big statement if players left pitch due to racism'1 view • Just now
Lampard promises Rudiger support after alleged racist incident170 views • 20 hours ago
Solskjaer: Watford defeat 'could have been my testimonial'2,310 views • 23 hours ago
'Real Madrid don't need a Ronaldo type player' - Zidane1,285 views • 7 hours ago
Ljungberg: 'Arsenal want me to stay'1,113 views • 21/12/2019 at 20:06
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos