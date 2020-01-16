'Yes, it's true' - Xavi confirms he turned Barca down due to timing

VIDEO - Football news - 'Yes, it's true' - Xavi confirms he turned Barcelona down due to timing
See moreSee less
Football
Man Utd target prepares his goodbyes ahead of €70m transfer – Euro Papers5,905 views • 1 hour ago
Panic in Paris as Mbappe stalls on new deal - Euro Papers6,061 views • Yesterday at 13:33
'Yes, it's true' - Xavi confirms he turned Barca down due to timing27 views • Just now
Thomas Lemar used as bait to get Arsenal striker – Euro Papers4,200 views • 14/01/2020 at 14:57
Quique Setién: Yesterday I was walking with cows, today I'm coaching the best players in the world460 views • 14/01/2020 at 16:00
Mourinho: Kane could be out until end of the season64 views • 13/01/2020 at 23:14
Why Suarez may have 'ruined' Liverpool's £90m transfer - Euro Papers9,774 views • 13/01/2020 at 12:49
Arteta urges other players to step up in absence of suspended Aubameyang92 views • 13/01/2020 at 13:12
Mourinho: Distracted Eriksen not playing well583 views • 13/01/2020 at 19:30
More videos
Man Utd target prepares his goodbyes ahead of €70m transfer – Euro Papers
Ronnie O’Sullivan: ‘They should have subbed ref after wasp sting!’
Panic in Paris as Mbappe stalls on new deal - Euro Papers
'You were still in nappies!' - Djokovic teases Tsitsipas
When Hewitt survived an incredible late-night classic
Fernando Alonso flips car on dunes, forces windscreen removal