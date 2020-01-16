Football

VIDEO - Football news - 'Yes, it's true' - Xavi confirms he turned Barcelona down due to timing

'Yes, it's true' - Xavi confirms he turned Barca down due to timing
27 views | 00:45
Eurosport

Just now

Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that he turned Barcelona down.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos