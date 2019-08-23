Football

VIDEO - Football news - Zinedine Zidane answers question on Neymar to Real Madrid talk

Zidane: Neymar to Real? We'll see what happens
Zinedine Zidane was cagey over whether Real Madrid are working on a deal to bring in Neymar before the close of the transfer window.
