Football

VIDEO - Football transfer news - Solskjaer confirms Rashford stress fracture and hints at emergency signings

Solskjaer confirms Rashford stress fracture and hints at emergency signings
65 views | 00:39
Eurosport

Just now

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks about Marcus Rashford's injury and the transfer window after Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos