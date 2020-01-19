VIDEO - Football transfer news - Solskjaer confirms Rashford stress fracture and hints at emergency signings
See moreSee less
Football
Barca face competition for Serie A wonderkid - Euro Papers2,928 views • 8 hours ago
Solskjaer confirms Rashford stress fracture and hints at emergency signings65 views • Just now
Euro Papers - Is Modric going to be a Conte player?2,679 views • Yesterday at 15:29
Guardiola not happy about VAR penalty decision535 views • 21 hours ago
Euro Papers: Bruno Fernandes 'goes on strike to force United move' - but will it work?5,878 views • 17/01/2020 at 15:13
It's a 'catastrophe' moving AFCON to winter - Klopp394 views • 17/01/2020 at 21:00
Man Utd target prepares his goodbyes ahead of €70m transfer – Euro Papers9,344 views • 16/01/2020 at 13:35
Panic in Paris as Mbappe stalls on new deal - Euro Papers6,395 views • 15/01/2020 at 13:33
'Yes, it's true' - Xavi confirms he turned Barca down due to timing800 views • 16/01/2020 at 15:26
More videos
Barca face competition for Serie A wonderkid - Euro Papers
Direz beats out Moerzinger for first win
Direz knocks out Shiffrin
Watch Federer surprise his team with amusing game of hide and seek
Bolshunov dominates with sprint victory in Nove Mesto
Highlights: Fourcade continues fantastic form with pursuit victory