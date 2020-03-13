Football

Football video: Barcelona prepare to outbid Liverpool in Timo Werner transfer chase – Euro Papers

Barca prepare to outbid Liverpool in Werner transfer chase – Euro Papers
1,001 views | 01:09
Euro Papers

Just now

In today’s Euro Papers, reports suggest that Barcelona are confident of securing the singing of Timo Werner, despite the interest of Liverpool.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos