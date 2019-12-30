Football

Cristiano Ronaldo wins Best Player of the Year award in Dubai

Ronaldo wins Best Player of the Year award in Dubai
After coming third both in FIFA's 'The Best' and the 'Ballon d'Or', Cristiano Ronaldo received Dubai Globe Soccer's Best Men's Player of the Year award on Sunday.
Football


