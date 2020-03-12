Football

Football video: Erling Haaland – ‘It’s s*** playing without fans’

Haaland – ‘It’s s*** playing without fans’




Erling Haaland talks to the media after Borussia Dortmund’s loss to Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League in a match that was played behind closed doors.
Football


