'Why not make drive-in football?' - FC Midtjylland reveal plans for fans to watch games in cars

Football Football video - FC Midtjylland reveal plans for fans to watch 'drive-in' games in cars

22 views | 01:13

Eurosport 1 hour agoUpdated 28 minutes ago 0

0

FC Midtjylland marketing director Preben Rokker explains how 'drive-in' football could work, with people parking their cars outside the stadium and watching on a big screen.