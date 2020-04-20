Football

'Why not make drive-in football?' - FC Midtjylland reveal plans for fans to watch games in cars
1 hour agoUpdated 28 minutes ago

FC Midtjylland marketing director Preben Rokker explains how 'drive-in' football could work, with people parking their cars outside the stadium and watching on a big screen.
