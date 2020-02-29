Football

Football video - Frank Lampard not worried by misfiring Chelsea strikers

Lampard not worried by misfiring Chelsea strikers
Frank Lampard says he is not worried by his strikers' form after they drew a blank once more against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.
