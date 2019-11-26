Football

Football video - Goalkeeper scores from own box with epic long punt

Chivas goalkeeper Antonio Rodriguez joined an exclusive club when he scored from his own penalty area during a 3-1 win over Veracruz in Mexico’s Liga MX on Sunday. Veracruz were pressing for an equaliser late on, meaning Rodriguez could fire into an open net with his opposite stranded on the halfway line.
