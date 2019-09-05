Football video - 'God like' welcome for Falcao as he's unveiled at Galatasaray
See moreSee less
Football
‘Go there and enjoy playing for England’ – Lampard’s advice to Mount12 views • 26 minutes ago
Bonucci: Racism in Italy a ‘delicate situation’26 views • Just now
Ex-mortgage advisor Tyrone Mings shocked at jump into England setup17 views • Just now
'God like' welcome for Falcao as he's unveiled at Galatasaray81 views • 11 minutes ago
Mkhitaryan opens up on Arsenal departure147 views • 18 minutes ago
Euro Papers: Barcelona's last-gasp Lucas Moura link revealed4,505 views • 19 hours ago
Euro Papers: Barca players, Mbappe left fuming by Neymar debacle13,240 views • 02/09/2019 at 15:00
'I always wanted to go to the World Cups' - Wenger interested in 2022 role264 views • 03/09/2019 at 23:48
Real Madrid’s ‘unfinished revolution’ could end in tears – Euro Papers6,991 views • 03/09/2019 at 14:10
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'This is the day I end my career' - Marcel Hirscher announces retirement
'What looked like the impossible!' – Iturria takes biggest win
Wiggins: 'Froome can win another Tour de France'
#AskMattAnything - Why aren't Team Ineos dominating 2019, and what's your go-to choice of underwear?
Watch: Helicopter camera spots cannabis farm on roof
‘Go there and enjoy playing for England’ – Lampard’s advice to Mount