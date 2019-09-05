Football

Football video - 'God like' welcome for Falcao as he's unveiled at Galatasaray

'God like' welcome for Falcao as he's unveiled at Galatasaray
Thousands of Galatasaray fans packed the team's stadium in Istanbul to welcome new striker Radamel Falcao to the club.
