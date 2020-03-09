Football

Football video - 'He has balls' - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hails Billy Gilmour

'He has balls' - Lampard hails Gilmour
14 views | 00:44
Eurosport

Just now

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has hailed Billy Gilmour's courage after his man of the match performance in the win over Everton.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
More videos