'I like to be crazy' - Guardiola responds to Aguero's joke after FA Cup win
28 minutes agoUpdated Just now

"I like to be a crazy and a good manager. I love it" said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after a 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.
