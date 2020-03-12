Football

Football video - Jurgen Klopp criticises Atletico style – ‘They way they play I just don’t get it’

Jurgen Klopp criticises Atletico style – ‘They way they play I just don’t get it’
6 views | 00:23
Eurosport

Just now

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool’s Champions League loss against Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday evening.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos