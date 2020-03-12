Football

Juventus target Harry Kane to complete lethal strike force – Euro Papers

Juventus target Kane to complete lethal strike force – Euro Papers
Euro Papers

Just now

In today's Euro Papers, reports in Italy say that Juventus have Harry Kane as their top target to pair with Cristiano Ronaldo next season.
Euro Papers


