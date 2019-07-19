Football

Football video - Kid with leukaemia plays for Seattle against Borussia Dortmund

Kid with leukaemia plays for Seattle against Borussia Dortmund
155 views | 00:46
SNTV

3 minutes agoUpdated

Eight-year-old Bheem Goyal, who has leukaemia, started in goal for the Seattle Sounders against Borussia Dortmund – before coming off to a rapturous reception.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos