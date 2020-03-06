Football

'Ighalo does what he says on the tin' - Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised January signing Odion Ighalo after Manchester United reached the quarter-finals of the English FA Cup by beating Championship club, and former player Wayne Rooney, Derby County 3-0 on Thursday.
