Football video - Patrick Vieira: Granit Xhaka 'deserves more respect'
Football
Southgate defends decision to drop Sterling after Gomez fallout434 views • 4 hours ago
Messi makes decision on Barcelona future - Euro Papers7,515 views • 7 hours ago
Eurosport Romania give Jurgen Klopp a traditional ‘clop’ hat!1,925 views • 10 hours ago
Furious Ronaldo offered Juventus escape route by two European giants – Euro Papers22,607 views • Yesterday at 13:49
‘Stop! Enough with VAR’ – Ref stops match over banner303 views • 11 hours ago
'Messi will stay for 5 years' - Barca president Bartomeu102 views • 23 hours ago
Vieira: Xhaka 'deserves more respect'60 views • 4 minutes ago
Guardiola: Ask Mike Riley and the big bosses about VAR1,689 views • Yesterday at 09:22
Klopp: Who wants to be first in early November??1,324 views • Yesterday at 09:23
Stuart Bingham makes 147 maximum at Northern Ireland Open
Bingham wants to erase O'Sullivan drubbings, give White world title - What If...?
Southgate defends decision to drop Sterling after Gomez fallout
Messi makes decision on Barcelona future - Euro Papers
O'Sullivan calls for new nickname, wants big rule change - What If...?
Watch in full: Stuart Bingham’s 147 at the Northern Ireland Open