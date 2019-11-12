Football

Football video - Patrick Vieira: Granit Xhaka 'deserves more respect'

Vieira: Xhaka 'deserves more respect'
60 views | 01:10
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 4 minutes ago

Former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira lent his support to current player Granit Xhaka, saying he ''deserves respect'' despite being stripped of the captaincy after swearing at fans and tearing off his shirt when he was substituted during the draw with Crystal Palace last month.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos