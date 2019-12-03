Football

Football video - Pep Guardiola claims ‘extraordinary’ Man City players don’t miss Vincent Kompany

Guardiola claims ‘extraordinary’ Man City players don’t miss Vincent Kompany
77 views | 00:47
Eurosport

7 hours agoUpdated 23 minutes ago

Pep Guardiola discusses his squad and Vincent Kompany’s departure in his midweek media conference.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos