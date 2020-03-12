Football

Football video - PSG fans flaunt coronavirus advice to celebrate in streets after Champions League w

PSG fans flaunt coronavirus advice to celebrate in streets after Champions League win
Eurosport

Just now

Paris Saint Germain fans congregated in large numbers during and after their win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, despite advice from the government.
Football


