Football

Football video - PSG thrashing of Club Brugge 'exceptional' - Thomas Tuchel

PSG thrashing of Club Brugge 'exceptional' - Tuchel
7 views | 00:30
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated Just now

Thomas Tuchel raves about PSG's victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos