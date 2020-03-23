Football

The birth of a superstar: When Haaland scored 4 goals in 21 minutes for Molde
Erling Braut Haaland has become one of Europe's most lethal strikers in the last year, but the signs of the 19-year-old's outrageous talent were clear to see when he hit a four-goal salvo in just 21 minutes during his time at Molde.
