Football

Football video - Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores in AC Milan friendly

Zlatan scores in AC Milan friendly
92 views | 00:32
Eurosport

Just now

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was among the starting-11 for AC Milan in a friendly match against local team Rhodense on Friday at Milan's training ground.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos