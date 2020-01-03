Zlatan scores in AC Milan friendly

Football
Zlatan scores in AC Milan friendly92 views • Just now
Mourinho: The FA Cup is beautiful - it's full of surprises111 views • 3 hours ago
United and Pogba at breaking point as Juve wait in the wings - Euro Papers5,731 views • 7 hours ago
Priority is players' well-being, not cups, for Klopp271 views • 2 hours ago
Guardiola tells journalists - 'I accept that I am a failure'2,381 views • 7 hours ago
Mourinho expecting 'bad news' about Kane injury451 views • 6 hours ago
Rooney reacts to Derby debut - 'I've watched this league for a long time and I'm ready for it'390 views • 23 hours ago
Mourinho says 'I was rude to an idiot' in press conference1,645 views • 01/01/2020 at 21:35
Euro Papers: Liverpool worry as Real have 'first contact' with Mane7,793 views • 01/01/2020 at 14:32
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Kyrgios breaks down in tears over bushfire tragedy
Mourinho: The FA Cup is beautiful - it's full of surprises
United and Pogba at breaking point as Juve wait in the wings - Euro Papers
Priority is players' well-being, not cups, for Klopp
Guardiola tells journalists - 'I accept that I am a failure'
Mourinho expecting 'bad news' about Kane injury